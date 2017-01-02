Girls only private screening of 'Hidden Figures' to be held Saturday

An admission-free showing of the movie 'Hidden Figures' is expected to be held Jan. 7 at 11:30 a.m.

The private screening will be held at the Regal Charles Towne Square Stadium 18, according to event coordinator Radia Heyward.

This event is sponsored by local businesses and civic organizations and is exclusively open to girls between 5th and 12th grade.

A panel discussion will immediately follow the private screening. Panelist will consist of female pioneers in STEM fields from various backgrounds, Heyward said.

The panelists will lead students in a discussion centered on the efforts of women in STEM, steps to pursue a career and the benefits of a career in STEM.

Heyward says students will have an opportunity to receive prizes and giveaways during this STEM experience.

'Hidden Figures', the movie, is based on a book about three women who provide NASA with important mathematical data needed to launch the program's first successful space missions.

The movie will be used as a tool to educate and empower girls to examine history, civics, and science as it relates to allowing them to create successful pathways for career and personal development.

For admittance, students are required to RSVP by Jan. 5.

Theater seats will be available on a first-come basis, Heyward said.

Students can RSVP through the online form available here or contact Radia Heyward at 843-882-7836.

