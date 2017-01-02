Johns Island man killed in I-26 accident in Dorchester County

Authorities say a Johns Island man was killed in an accident on I-26 on New Year's Eve.

The Dorchester County Coroner's Office says 43-year-old Shawn Jerrod Etier died at 2:22 a.m.

His death has been ruled as an accident.

The accident happened on I-26 eastbound on mile marker 178.

According to the coroner's office, Etier's vehicle left the roadway and went into the median where it struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Highway Patrol is investigating.

