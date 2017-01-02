New Year Resolution: State resources help kick tobacco habit

As 2017 comes to a start many are planning out their resolutions for the year, and a perfect time to kick habits you’ve been talking about doing.

If quitting smoking is something you’ve been thinking about, the Department of Health and Environmental Control says this is the perfect opportunity for tobacco users to quit the habit, for good.

DHEC has a Tobacco Quitline to help users put out the smoke for good.

"It's never too late to quit smoking or using tobacco because it reduces risk of heart and lung disease, cancer and other illnesses," said Sharon Biggers, director of DHEC's Division of Tobacco Prevention and Control. "Research has shown it takes multiple attempts for smokers to quit for the long-term, and DHEC has tools to help South Carolinians be successful."

DHEC has been offering tools for over ten yaers and has helped 100,000 tobacco users.

The Tobacco Quitline operates 24/7 and provides services one-on-one to help you get started.

Each caller or subscriber receives a Quit Kit and can call in to a quit coach as well as receive 10 free sessions to help you quit for good. To start now, you can call the S.C. Tobacco Quitline at 1-800-QUIT-NOW (1-800-784-8669).

Copyright WCSC TV. All rights reserved.