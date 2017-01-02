Two injured after car crashes into power pole, church sign

Lowcountry emergency officials say two men were injured after their car went airborne, collided into a power pole then struck a church sign.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials say the incident happened Sunday evening on Round O Road just south of Bodison Memorial Drive.

"It appeared the 2015 Taurus was traveling north bound, when it left the roadway at a high rate of speed and entered the southbound ditch," CCFR officials said.

A report states the car became airborne, then collided with a power pole and struck a block church sign.

"The vehicle came back on the roadway traveling approximately 500 yards before coming to rest up right in the southbound lane," CCFR officials said.

According to CCFR officials, the unrestrained driver was thrown into the backseat and rendered unconscious.

"The passenger was able to exit the car and began walking south on Round O Road," authorities said."Both suffered multiple traumatic injuries."

Medical crews found the vehicle in the roadway with heavy damage. Authorities said the driver was trapped in the wreckage.

"Firefighter-Paramedics began treating both patients, while other crewmembers used Holmatro Rescue Tools to extricate the patient from the Taurus," CCFR officials said."He was removed with full spinal precautions and remained semi-unconscious. His condition deteriorated at the scene."

That patient was transported to the Trauma Center at Trident Medical in Summerville.

Crews also transported the passenger to Trident Medical.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

