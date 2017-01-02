Good Samaritans help rescue two after tree falls on car

Good Samaritans came to the rescue of two people after a car crashed into a tree causing the top of the tree to fall on the vehicle.

Colleton County Fire and Rescue officials said the accident happened Sunday afternoon on I-95 near mile marker 49.

A report states the car left the highway and collided with a tree, breaking the top portion of the tree off, which then landed on the car.

"The vehicle received heavy damage, trapping the driver and then caught fire," CCFR officials said.

According to officials, motorists stopped to assist and two used portable fire extinguishers to dowse the flames, "possibly saving the driver’s life."

"Bystanders pulled the male passenger from the car," CCFR officials said."Fire-Rescue units contended with stopped traffic on the northbound and southbound sides of the Interstate, with traffic backed up for several miles in both directions."

"Firefighter-Paramedics used Holmatro Rescue Tools to remove the driver’s door to gain access the patient," authorities said."She was extricated with full spinal precautions."

According to CCFR officials, both occupants received medical treatment at the scene.

The female driver and male passenger were transported to Colleton Medical Center.

The SC Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

