A new year brings new laws in South Carolina. Seven laws went into effect at the start of 2017.



A law will now provide protection for families whose land has been passed down through generations, but who may not have proper legal proof of ownership. It's called the Clementa Pinckney Uniform Partition of Heirs Property Act.



It's named after the late State Senator Pinckney and former pastor of Mother Emanuel AME Church who died in the church shooting.



The law comes out of concerns from developers seeking out inherited land. Now families can buy out the interests of speculators or sell it for a fair price, something that didn't always happen before.



For some people the new year meant living in a different state. That's because the boundary lines between South Carolina and North Carolina have changed.



State lines were redrawn to clarify where the original line was supposed to be. About 19 homes were impacted. Negotiations like keeping children in their previously zoned schools were made, however there are obstacles for some families when it comes to health care and tax differences in each state.



Another change this new year deals with ethics and government accountability. Public officials are now required to report all sources of private income they receive, but they don't have to include the amount.



