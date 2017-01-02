Cougars Use Second-Half Comeback To Claim First-Ever Road Win at Delaware, 65-56

Joe Chealey scored 19 points with three 3-pointers and Jarrell Brantley added 12 as the College of Charleston used a late run to beat Delaware, 65-56, for its first-ever road win at the Bob Carpenter Center.

Trailing 26-20 at halftime, Terrance O’Donohue’s layup put the Cougars up 38-37 and sparked a 10-2 run capped by Grant Riller’s two free throws for a 46-39 lead with 6:38 left.

Chealey, Marquise Pointer and Brantley each hit threes amid a game-breaking 11-4 run as the Cougars scored on 11-of-13 possessions and led 61-51 on Chealey’s three-pointer with 1:47 remaining.

Riller and Cameron Johnson scored 10 apiece, Chevez Goodwin grabbed a career-high 12 rebounds, and the Cougars (10-4, 2-0 CAA) made 9-of-22 from behind the arc to Delaware’s 3-of-17.

Ryan Daly tied his career best with 20 points for Delaware (7-8, 0-2 CAA).

CofC will play five of its next six CAA games home at TD Arena. First up is Towson (8-7, 0-2 CAA) on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7:30 p.m. (ET). The game will be televised live locally on MyTV Charleston. Tickets can be purchased by calling (843) 953-COFC or online at: www.CofCSports.com/tickets

POSTGAME NOTES

The College of Charleston-Delaware series is now tied 5-5. It marked the first-ever road win for the Cougars in four tries and first since becoming members of the CAA in 2013.

Joe Chealey recorded a team-high 19 points including 6-for-6 from the free throw line – his sixth game this season perfect from behind the charity stripe. He has also turned in a 10-to-2 assist-to-turnover ratio (5.00) over the last two games in conference play.

Chevez Goodwin made his second career start at Delaware in the absence of sophomore forward Nick Harris, who did not travel due to family reasons. Goodwin also brought down a career-and game-high 12 rebounds and made two blocked shots.

Jarrell Brantley notched his fifth-straight game in double figures with 12 points including two three-pointers. He has now scored in double figures in 14-of-15 games of the season.

Terrance O’Donohue registered a season-high five points, one block and one steal off the bench in 16 minutes of action at Delaware.

The Cougars shot an improved 54.2 percent from the field in the second half and scored the third-most points this season in the second half (45) behind The Citadel (49) on Nov. 11 and Davidson (46) on Dec. 4.

Delaware was the fourth opponent in the last five games to score 59 points or less in a game against the CofC defense.

POSTGAME QUOTES

College of Charleston Head Coach Earl Grant

On the team’s first-half scoring …

“In the first half, we got some good shots including some perimeter shots that just didn’t fall for us. We had a couple of layups around the basket that we didn’t make for whatever reason. We left about 14 points out there. But, I told our guys, if we continue to get those same shots, they will start to fall and we will score more on offense. I told them not to get discouraged, because if you think about it, they are on a 52-point pace with only 26 (points at halftime), which was the positive. We continued to defend hard in the second half, our shots started to fall and we were more aggressive around the basket to finish those shots.”

On the team’s ball pressure in the second half …

“We wanted to make sure we won the possession and not worry about the score or clock. I thought our guys came out with a hunter’s mentality. They went out there and hunted in the second half for 20 minutes. We chipped into it (Delaware lead) piece-by-piece. We won the first media timeout and we won the next two minutes. All of a sudden the floodgates opened up in the middle of the second half – the guts of the game. We went on a run, went up seven (points) and they weren’t able to overcome it.”

On the play of Chevez Goodwin and his rebounding …

“He was very active tonight. This was his first (CAA) start. He was very excited and got his hand on some balls. He got some offensive rebounds and kicked it out to his teammates out in the perimeter. He blocked some shots. He did a great job of protecting the rim and blocking for us.”