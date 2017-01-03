Two displaced after lightning sparks house fire on Johns Island

A photo of Tuesday morning's storm, taken from North Charleston. (Source: Alex Shewtzuk III)

Lightning from a severe thunderstorm sparked flames at a home on Johns Island early Tuesday morning, fire officials say.

The owners of a home on the 1200 block of Headquarters Plantation Drive reportedly called 911 after hearing lightning and smelling smoke in their attic just after 3 a.m.

The lightning reportedly struck the house and ran through the home. Officials with the St. Johns Fire Department say the homeowners did everything right to save their lives.

The fire was knocked down in 20 to 30 minutes.

While there is no visible damage from outside the home, a substantial amount of damage was done inside, authorities say.

A severe thunderstorm warning was issued for parts of Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties with possible 50 to 60 mph winds through 3:45 a.m. More showers are expected Tuesday morning.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.