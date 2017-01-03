Quantcast

Red Cross assisting family of 8 after North Charleston fire

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

The American Red Cross is assisting a family of eight after a house fire in North Charleston.

According to a press release, the blaze happened at a residence on the 8600 block of Grassy Oak Trail Monday around 4:30 p.m.

The Red Cross says the family of five adults and two children is receiving personal hygiene items, financial assistance and temporary lodging.

