Deputies: Teen taken to area hospital after being hit by car

A Lincolnville teenager was taken to an area hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning, officials say.

According to deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, the 18-year-old male student was hit by a Toyota Camry when crossing the street to reach his bus stop on Owens Drive.

Investigators say there are no crosswalks at this location and speed was not a factor in this incident. The pedestrian was determined to be the sole contributor to the collision.

Charleston County deputies were dispatched to the area along with Lincolnville Fire and C& B Fire at 7:10 a.m.

