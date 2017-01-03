Police arrest man accused of shooting 7-year-old in N. Charleston

Authorities have arrested a man accused in a shooting that injured a 7-year-old boy in North Charleston.

North Charleston police charged Tyrell Smith with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a firearm during a violent crime

Smith was arrested Sunday morning during a traffic stop in the area of McMillian Avenue. A bond hearing is expected on Monday.

The shooting happened on Jan. 2 on Florida Avenue.

Police responded to Florida Avenue near Tulip Street at 11:28 p.m. to a report of a shooting that had just occurred.

The child was suffering a gunshot wound to this lower right leg and was sitting in the passenger seat of his mother's car when officers arrived, according to an incident report.

The victim's mother said her son was riding his bicycle when he was shot.

The boy's mother was following him home in her car at the time he was wounded, police spokesman Spencer Pryor said.

The child was transported to MUSC for treatment.

Officers also spotted a vehicle parked nearby with damage from a single gunshot to the rear right quarter panel.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

