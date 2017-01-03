Crews working to fix water main break in downtown Charleston

Crews are on the scene of a water main break in downtown Charleston.

Just after 9 a.m. Tuesday, officials with Charleston Water said crews were en route to investigate a reported break at Huger and Meeting.

The crews reportedly isolated the break and are now working to repair it. All lanes will be shut down between on Huger between King and Meeting through 2 p.m., officials say.

Some nearby customers will experience water loss.

