Charleston Police make arrest in Norman St. shooting

City of Charleston police have identified the man arrested in connection with the shooting in downtown Charleston this morning.

Demetrius A. Scott, 27, of Norman Street, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime for the shooting this morning at 58 Norman Street.

Dispatch received the call from Norman Street at approximately 11:13 a.m.

A man was shot in the leg and was taken to MUSC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.