Reward increases for information about cat shot by bow and arrow

A reward for information in the shooting of a pet cat in West Ashley Thursday has doubled.

Coastal Pain Care is increasing its reward for information leading to the arrest of whoever shot Goldie the cat in West Ashley to $2,000, according to a spokesperson.

The cat is being treated at Veterinary Specialty Care in Mount Pleasant where veterinarians reported Friday night its broken leg had been surgically repaired. Earlier, there were concerns the leg might have to be amputated because of nerve damage.

Charleston police responded to the home of Carolyn Ricker, Goldie's owner, who said the cat ran into drain pipes near a ditch after being shot with a bow and arrow, according to an incident report.

Ricker said she saw a bow protruding from the cat's leg, but police say the arrow fell out and was retrieved by Ricker's daughter who eventually got the cat out from under their home.

Police are examining the arrow for evidence.

Goldie is expected to stay at their center for the next 7 to 10 days as he recovers.

Charleston Animal Society CEO Joe Elmore said Goldie's medical bills will be paid for by Caitlyn’s Anti-Cruelty Fund, named in honor of the Staffordshire Terrier Mix found in 2015 with electrical tape wound so tightly around her muzzle that veterinarians initially feared most of her tongue would have to be amputated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Charleston Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

