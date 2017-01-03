Police: Armored truck employees robbed while replenishing cash in ATM

North Charleston police are investigating an armed robbery of two armored truck employees at an automatic teller machine.

Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to the Wells Fargo ATM at 6060 Rivers Ave., according to police spokesman Spencer Pryor.

Two employees of Garda Logistics told police they were replenishing cash in the machine when they were they were approached by two men wearing hoodies over their faces and holding handguns.

One robber picked up two canisters containing an undetermined amount of cash while the other kept his gun pointed at the victims, police say.

The men then got into a black Infiniti sedan and fled the scene, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Charleston Police at 843-740-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

