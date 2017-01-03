Quantcast

Charleston police looking for two people after using counterfeit bills

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
Source: City of Charleston police Source: City of Charleston police
JAMES ISLAND, SC (WCSC) -

Charleston police say they are looking for two people after they used counterfeit bills.

According to police, the people in question used fake $100 bills at a store on Folly Road.

Police ask that if you can identify those in the photo, you are asked to contact the on-duty detective at (843) 743-7200.

