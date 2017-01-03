Charleston police looking for two people after using counterfeit bills

Charleston police say they are looking for two people after they used counterfeit bills.

According to police, the people in question used fake $100 bills at a store on Folly Road.

Police ask that if you can identify those in the photo, you are asked to contact the on-duty detective at (843) 743-7200.

Do you know them? They are wanted for passing counterfeit $100 bills in the area of 520 Folly Rd any info call 843 743 7200 for on duty det pic.twitter.com/y9bWfJSR08 — Charleston P.D. (@CharlestonPD) January 3, 2017

