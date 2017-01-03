Mount Pleasant police looking for suspect after attempted armed robbery on New Year's Eve

The Mount Pleasant Police Department is looking for a man after they say he tried to rob a liquor store on New Year's Eve.

On Dec 31 at approximately 6:05 p.m., officers from the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to Pleasant Liquors, at 774 South Shelmore Blvd regarding an attempted armed robbery.

The suspect came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. When the clerk advised that she did not have a key, the suspect fired his weapon but the clerk was not harmed, police say.

Police say the suspect is described as a black man who is approximately 5’4” tall. He was wearing a baseball cap and a dark colored hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone who may have any information on this attempted armed robbery is asked to contact Detective Stephenson at 843-856-3028 or vstephenson@tompsc.com. Crime Stoppers offers rewards of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to an arrest.

