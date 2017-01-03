Ben Sawyer Blvd. BI-LO store to close at end of January

Mount Pleasant will be losing a grocery store at the end of this month.

Southeastern Grocers will be closing BI-LO store no. 5101, located at 1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd. in Mount Pleasant, according to Frank Archer, Regional Vice President, BI-LO East.

"While closing stores is never easy for any retailer, we have made this difficult decision so we can reinvest in what matters most for our customers – providing the quality, service and value they have come to expect from us." Archer said.

BI-LO released this statement regarding the store closing, "From time to time, the successful execution of our strategy will require us to make the difficult decision to close underperforming stores. There are approximately 40 associates at this location. We appreciate the many contributions our associates have made, and they were the first to know of this decision. We are pleased to report that placement for every associate is being actively pursued at nearby stores. We welcome our loyal customers to continue shopping our 14 other stores in the Charleston area supported by more than 1,000 employees."

