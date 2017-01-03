Second arrest made in Thanksgiving Day fatal hit-and-run

Summerville police have made a second arrest in a fatal hit-and-run accident that killed Brett Farmer, 23.

Antonio Vernon Nelson, 26, of Long Shadow Lane in North Charleston was arrested, without incident, for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and driving under suspension 2nd offense, according to police.

On Dec 15, a woman was also arrested in connection with the case. Valerie Nelson, 39, was charged with obstruction of justice for hindering the investigation. Nelson received a $25,000 surety bond and was locked up at the Berkeley County Detention Center.

Authorities say the accident happened just past the Country Inn and Suites and the entrance to Azalea Square on Holiday Drive.

Lt. Santanna, with the police department, said Farmer was walking home from work when he was hit.

Employees at SOL Southwest Kitchen in Summerville begged for justice served after the accident.

