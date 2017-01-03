Local stores get boost with Clemson's return to National Championship

Local fans—and stores—prep in advance of the anticipated re-match between Clemson and Alabama.

"They want anything that's got Clemson orange on it.” Palmetto Moon President John Pennell said. “They're excited about their team and their performance."



As the Clemson Tigers prepare to square off once more with Alabama's Crimson Tide, Pennell said Palmetto Moon stores are geared up for busy week of business.



"It's huge, it's unbelievable the traffic that comes in,” Pennell said. “The calls that come in, the visits to the website. We've examined how well they did last year in terms of their performance on the field as well as well as the Clemson performance in our store, we planned around and anticipated a great increase on top of that this year. it's off to a great start already."



The store rolled out special championship shirts Tuesday for those wanting a new look for Monday’s game. Pennell said more items are on hold, in pre-production, and will be in stores after the game’s conclusion.



"Those will be delivered to our stores by midday on Tuesday” Pennell said. “We'll have them available that night on the website.”



Alabama beat Clemson 45-40 last year in the College Football Playoff final, winning a fourth national championship

in a seven-year span under coach Nick Saban. The two teams will take the field Monday night at 8 p.m.



Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.







