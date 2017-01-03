Stingrays McParland Named To ECHL All-Star Game Roster

The ECHL on Tuesday announced the roster of ECHL All-Stars for the 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY, which includes South Carolina Stingrays forward Steven McParland.



McParland, who is in his rookie season, is third on the team in scoring with a total of 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 27 games. His scoring numbers are sixth-best among all rookie skaters in the league. Most recently, the Schreiber, Ont. native has put up points in four of the Stingrays’ past five games (two goals, four assists).



The game will air live exclusively on NHL Network on Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, at 8 p.m. ET from the Glens Falls Civic Center in Glens Falls, N.Y.



Previously named the ECHL’s Rookie of the Month for November, McParland participated in Washington Capitals training camp and was with the NHL club during their Rookie Tournament this past summer.



While playing collegiately at Providence College, McParland helped the Friars to an NCAA National Championship in 2014-15. With Providence he skated in 129 career games, tallying 44 points (14 goals, 30 assists). The forward made his professional debut with the Elmira Jackals last season, appearing in six games with four points (one goal, three assists).



More than 60 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 48 since 2002 when the lineups began having players who coaches felt were prospects to move up to a higher level.



The 2017 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by I LOVE NY will feature the host Adirondack Thunder taking on the ECHL All-Stars in a non-traditional format featuring 5-on-5,4-on-4, and 3-on-3 play, as well as a Skills Competition (Puck Relay, Hardest Shot, Fastest Skater) to highlight the talents of both teams. Each ECHL team has either a starter, reserve or alternate named for the ECHL All-Star Classic.



