One person detained after shots are fired at officers

Authorities say one person was detained after shots were fired at officers in the North Charleston area of Hassel and Lilac streets Tuesday night.

Officers were canvassing the area around 11 p.m. in reference to reports of shots fired in the area.

During that time, a vehicle sped by and shots were fired from the vehicle, according to the North Charleston Police Department. An officer did return fire.

One person was detained from a vehicle stopped in the area of Piedmont Street and Bolton Street.

There have been no reports of injuries.

