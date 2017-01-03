One person detained after shots are fired at officers

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
Set to provide food for the families of more than 200 low-income veterans, the Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief program returns to the Citadel Friday.More >>
Set to provide food for the families of more than 200 low-income veterans, the Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief program returns to the Citadel Friday.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting said to have happened after a drag race in Red Top.More >>
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting said to have happened after a drag race in Red Top.More >>
The Sears location at Northwoods Mall is closing down.More >>
The Sears location at Northwoods Mall is closing down.More >>
A man is facing charges after flipping his car while leading a deputy in a chase, authorities say.More >>
A man is facing charges after flipping his car while leading a deputy in a chase, authorities say.More >>