One person detained after shots are fired at officers

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
Starting Friday, Legare Farms and the 7th South Carolina Infantry will present the 13th annual battle of Charleston.More >>
Starting Friday, Legare Farms and the 7th South Carolina Infantry will present the 13th annual battle of Charleston.More >>
No shortage of fun stuff to do around town on April 7,8 and 9.More >>
No shortage of fun stuff to do around town on April 7,8 and 9.More >>
A body has been found submerged in a pond at Burton Wells Park in Burton.More >>
A body has been found submerged in a pond at Burton Wells Park in Burton.More >>
Charleston County dispatch confirms that the deputies are responding to a report of shots fired in West Ashley.More >>
Charleston County dispatch confirms that the deputies are responding to a report of shots fired in West Ashley.More >>