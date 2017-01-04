Missing North Carolina teens found

The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
A man has been sentenced to life for a fatal shooting that happened in November of 2015.More >>
A man has been sentenced to life for a fatal shooting that happened in November of 2015.More >>
Set to provide food for the families of more than 200 low-income veterans, the Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief program returns to the Citadel Friday.More >>
Set to provide food for the families of more than 200 low-income veterans, the Soldiers' Angels Hunger Relief program returns to the Citadel Friday.More >>
Starting Friday, Legare Farms and the 7th South Carolina Infantry will present the 13th annual battle of Charleston.More >>
Starting Friday, Legare Farms and the 7th South Carolina Infantry will present the 13th annual battle of Charleston.More >>
No shortage of fun stuff to do around town on April 7,8 and 9.More >>
No shortage of fun stuff to do around town on April 7,8 and 9.More >>