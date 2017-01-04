Missing North Carolina teens found

Two teens reported missing from North Carolina whom authorities suspect may have been in South Carolina have been found.

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Department posted the information on its Facebook page.

Investigators had been searching for 14-year-old Macayla Wallace Wallace and 15-year-old River Boyd since January 3. It was believed they may have been headed to South Carolina or Florida.

The Sheriff's Office did not release any information on where the teens were found or under what circumstances.

