Georgetown MLK parade accepting entries

The Howard Alumni Association is accepting entries for its Martin Luther King, Jr. Parade.

Howard was the former segregated, all-black high school in Georgetown. The parade starts at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan., 14, with lineup at 10 a.m.



The route winds along the streets of Georgetown, starting at the Beck Recreation Center, continuing along Merriman Road to the Howard Adult Education Center at the Butt Street entrance



The parade entry fee is $25. Vendors will be charged $100. The deadline to enter is Jan. 7.



For more information, contact 843-359-0732, 843-546-0718 or 843-545-7610.

