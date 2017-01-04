Walterboro officers search for answers after deadly home invasion

The Walterboro Police Department is again asking for the public's help solving a cold murder case dating back to Spring 2016.

A woman said she and her boyfriend were asleep at a home on the 100 block of Lewis Street just after 12:30 a.m. on April 18 when their door was kicked in and several suspects exchanged fire with the man.

The man, 23-year-old Ramone Varner of Walterboro, was shot and killed. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to the victim, one of the suspects yelled that he was hit before the group ran from the residence.

