Quantcast

Bond set for man charged in Thanksgiving Day hit and run - Live5News.com | Charleston, SC | News, Weather, Sports

Bond set for man charged in Thanksgiving Day hit and run

By Suzelle Santos, Digital Producer
Connect
Source: Summerville PD Source: Summerville PD
Brett Farmer, 23, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run (Source: Facebook) Brett Farmer, 23, died from injuries sustained in a hit-and-run (Source: Facebook)
SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) -

Bond has been set for a man accused in a fatal Thanksgiving Day hit and run.

Antonio Vernon Nelson was given a bond of $200,000 on his hit and run charge and $1,275 for driving under suspension Wednesday.

In December, Valerie Nelson, 39, was charged with obstruction of justice for allegedly hindering the investigation

Authorities say the crash happened just past the Country Inn and Suites and the entrance to Azalea Square on Holiday Drive.

Farmer was walking home from work when he was hit. Employees at SOL Southwest Kitchen in Summerville begged for justice served after the accident.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved. 

Powered by Frankly