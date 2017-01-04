Find tips for home improvement projects at annual Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo

Lowcountry homeowners considering upgrades or remodel projects in the new year will have two opportunities in January to check out the latest trends and meet with top professionals.

The Build, Remodel & Landscape Expo returns to Exchange Park Fairgrounds in Ladson for two weekends. The expo will be open Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 as well as January 13 through 15, featuring the latest in the home building and remodeling industries.

Vendors and professionals will have displays to help anyone considering a home improvement project for 2017. This includes kitchen and bath remodeling, flooring, home security, windows, exteriors, landscaping and more.

Admission for the each day of the Expo is $5 for adults and free for children. Ticket discounts are also available. To find the full schedule of the Expo and information on tickets, click here.

A 2016 report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University shows home renovation and repair spending has risen to levels not seen since before the housing crisis in 2006.

