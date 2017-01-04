SLED investigating shooting incident involving N. Charleston police

South Carolina Department of Corrections Director confirms that four inmates have been found dead at a Midlands prison.More >>
One of the two men arrested Thursday in connection with a downtown officer-involved shooting made an unusual request of a bond judge Friday.More >>
Bluffton PD says 63-year-old Robert Lessig was arrested on Thursday for indecent exposure, open container, and littering after he was seen driving in Old Town while exposing his genitals to bystanders.More >>
The 5th annual Taste of Bluffton will take place on Saturday, April 8.More >>
The State Law Enforcement Division is investigating an officer-involved shooting in downtown Charleston Thursday that happened after police responded to a reported armed robbery.More >>
