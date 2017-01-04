SLED investigating shooting incident involving N. Charleston police

Agents with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division are investigating an incident involving shots fired at North Charleston police officers Tuesday night.

Officers were investigating a report of shots fired when the officers were shot at from a passing vehicle, SLED spokesman Thom Berry said. One of the officers returned fire, he said.

The shots were fired at officers in the area of Hassel and Lilac Streets at approximately 11 p,m., police said.

Neither of the officers was injured and the search continues for a man seen running from a vehicle that was later stopped, Berry said. One person was detained from that vehicle, which police stopped in the area of Piedmont and Bolton Streets.

SLED will prepare a report based on evidence collected and submit it to the Ninth Circuit Solicitor's Office.

It was the first officer-involved shooting in South Carolina in the new year as well as the first this year involving a North Charleston police officer.

In 2016, there were 41 officer-involved shootings reported statewide, with two of those involving North Charleston police, Berry said.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.