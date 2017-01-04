Cat food under voluntary recall over low vitamin levels

Several brands of cat food are under a voluntary recall, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday.

The J.M. Smucker Company today announced a limited voluntary recall on certain lots of 9Lives, EverPet, and Special Kitty canned cat food because of possible low levels of thiamine (Vitamin B1).

The issue was discovered by the Quality Assurance team during a review of production records at the manufacturing facility. No illnesses related to this issue have been reported to date and the product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution, according to the company.

The affected product was distributed to a limited number of retail customers from Dec. 20, 2015, through Jan.3, 2017.

The affected production includes the following:

9Lives Meaty Pate Chicken and Tuna - UPC Code 7910052238 - 13 oz.

9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter - UPC Code 7910052228 - 5.5 oz.

9Lives Meaty Pate Seafood Platter - UPC Code 7910000402 - 4 pk.

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper - UPC Code 7910003670 - 5.5 oz.

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper - UPC Code 7910000327 - 4 pk.

9Lives Meaty Pate Super Supper - UPC Code 7910052229 13 oz.

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Seafood UPC Code 7910003640 4pk 5.5 oz

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken and Tuna UPC Code 7910000324 5.5 oz

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken Dinner UPC Code 7910000410 5.5 oz

9Lives Meaty Pate with Liver and Chicken UPC Code 7910000312 - 4 pk.

9Lives Meaty Pate with Ocean Whitefish UPC Code 7910000420 - 5.5 oz.

9Lives Seafood Poultry Variety Pack UPC Code 7910053377 - 5.5 oz.

9Lives Meaty Pate with Chicken & Tuna UPC Code 7910000366 - 4 pk.

EverPet Mixed Grill Dinner - UPC Code 7910053114 - 13 oz.

Special Kitty Beef and Liver Dinner - UPC Code 8113112120 - 13 oz.

Special Kitty Classic Tuna Dinner - UPC Code 8113112157 - 13 oz.

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner with printed wrap - UPC Code 8113109609 - 12 pk.

Special Kitty Mixed Grill Dinner without printed wrap - UPC Code 8113112119 - 13 oz.

Special Kitty Super Supper - UPC Code 8113179041 - 13 oz.

If you have the affected food in your pantry, either throw it away or return it to the store from which you purchased it for a refund or exchange.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.