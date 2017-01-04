Red Cross assisting family after West Ashley apartment fire

Charleston firefighters responded to a fire in a West Ashley apartment Wednesday afternoon.

Crews from Charleston and St. Andrews Fire Departments responded to Colonial Village at Westchase Apartments shortly after 1 p.m.

The Red Cross is assisting the family of four who lives in the damaged apartment.

Home fires continue to be the largest disaster threat in the United States, Red Cross officials say. In 2016, the Red Cross helped more than 6,500 people after home fires, spokesperson Jennifer Heisler said.

