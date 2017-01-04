CCSD releases statement concerning strings program

Many parents of children who attend schools in the Charleston County School District were upset Tuesday afternoon after receiving information about the 'elementary strings' program.

There was information that was released prematurely to parents, before being discussed, according to the school district.

The strings program will still continue, and it will even be expanding, according to the Charleston County School District.

Charleston County School District released the following statement:

"We thank the community for the outpouring of interest and support we have received regarding the ‘elementary strings’ programs in our schools. In response to a communication that many parents received yesterday (January 3, 2017) related to discontinuing the programs in some of our elementary schools. We want you to know that this communication was released prematurely, before the matter had been discussed with senior district staff, the superintendent, and the Board of Trustees. CCSD is fully committed to continuing and even expanding the strings program and is resolutely determined to locate highly capable strings instructors for our students. We want to assure our community that existing programs will continue this academic year and no decision relative to the elementary strings program has been made for the 2017-2018 school year."

