N. Charleston Kmart among locations slated to close

The Kmart on Rivers Avenue will close this spring, the company announced Tuesday. (Source: Live 5)

North Charleston will lose its Kmart store this spring, according to an updated list of closings from the retailer.

The Kmart store at 8571 Rivers Ave. is one of three South Carolina Kmart stores slated to close in the spring of 2017, according to the new list released Wednesday.

Kmart will also close its Clemson Boulevard store in Anderson and its Highway 72-Bypass store in Greenwood. In addition, the Sears Auto Center on David McLeod Boulevard in Florence will also close.

Sears Holdings, the parent company that owns both retailers issued the following statement:

“Sears Holdings will continue to strategically and aggressively evaluate our store space and productivity, and accelerate the closing of some unprofitable stores as the company has previously announced.

The decision to close stores is a difficult but necessary step as we take actions to strengthen the Company’s operations and fund its transformation. Many of these stores have struggled with their financial performance for years and we have kept them open to maintain local jobs and in the hopes that they would turn around. But in order to meet our objective of returning to profitability, we have to make tough decisions and will continue to do so, which will give our better performing stores a chance at success. Eligible associates impacted by these store closures will receive severance and will have the opportunity to apply for open positions at area Kmart or Sears stores.”

No South Carolina stores had been listed among 30 Kmart stores and 16 Sears stores the company announced would close on Dec. 27. However, the company announced the closing of an additional 78 Kmart stores and 26 Sears stores that would close Wednesday.

All of the stores will close some time in the spring, according to a release from the retailer, but no specific date has been named.

Kmart opened its first store in 1962, originally as a subsidiary of the S.S. Kresge Corporation. The Rivers Avenue location opened in 1994.

In 2003, the company emerged from Chapter 11 bankruptcy, according to its website, In 2005, the chain purchased Sears, forming a new corporation called the Sears Holdings Corporation.

