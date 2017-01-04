Police: Man wanted for vehicle theft, evading arrest in custody

The 19-year-old man Charleston Police have been looking for in connection with a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police is in custody.

Tevin Jawaun Glover, 19, surrendered to police Friday morning, according to Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis.

Glover was wanted for possession of a stolen motor vehicle in connection with a stolen 2016 Ford Edge, Francis said.

The vehicle was stolen from 1385 Ashley River Road in early November and was recovered by police after Glover fled from a traffic stop on Thanksgiving evening, police say.

The investigation is ongoing.

Glover was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

