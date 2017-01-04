TAKE A STAND: Mercedes Expansion

The recent announcement and groundbreaking for a major automotive expansion is great economic news for the Lowcountry.

Mercedes will invest half a billion dollars to build an assembly plant in Ladson. Instead of shipping pieces from Europe to be re-assembled, the entire Mercedes Sprinter Van will be manufactured here.

When the new facility is up and running, 1,300new jobs will be added. Employment applications will be accepted this summer.

It’s great news for our economy and for local workers. We wish Mercedes the best and thank them for believing in the Lowcountry.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.