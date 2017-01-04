Quantcast

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: North Charleston fire department responding to vehicle fire on I-26 WB.

By Carli Drayton, Digital Content Producer
NORTH CHARLESTON (WCSC) -

Officials with the North Charleston Fire Department are currently responding to a vehicle fire on Interstate 26, according to dispatch.

The fire is at exit 205 B westbound, in the far right lane. The right lane is blocked.

Fire officials and law enforcement are currently on the scene.

Traffic is beginning to back-up in the area.

This is a developing story.

