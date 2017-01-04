Police investigating robbery at Circle K on Rivers Ave

The North Charleston Police Department are investigating a robbery, according to police.

The robbery was in the area of Rivers Avenue, at the Circle K gas station, according to dispatch.

Shortly after 8 p.m. officers responded to 5255 Rivers Ave in reference to a man robbing the store, police say.

According to employees, the suspect entered the store wearing all black clothing, a black hoodie, black gloves, and a red bandana covering his face.

Police say, he pointed a handgun at the clerks and demanded money from the registers.

The suspect fled on foot towards Rivers Avenue and Interstate 526.

There was no one injured in the robbery, dispatch says.

This is a developing story.

