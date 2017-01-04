Police respond to two robberies at Dollar Generals within hour of each other

Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff's Office have responded to two different reports of robberies within an hour of each other, dispatch confirms.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Wednesday, Charleston County deputies responded to a Dollar General Store on the 3800 block of Savannah Hwy to investigate a report of an armed robbery committed by two men.

According to deputies, one armed suspect dressed in dark clothing entered the store and demanded money, while the second suspect stood on the outside of the store as a lookout. The suspect who entered the store also had a mask type of cloth covering his face, deputies say.

Both suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash.

Shortly after that reported robbery, at 9:36 p.m., deputies responded to the Dollar General Store on the 6100 block of Savannah Hwy to investigate a second armed robbery involving two men.

Those two Dollar General stores are approximately 8 minutes away from each other, or 7.2 miles, according to Mapquest.

Both suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of money.

Based on the circumstances surrounding both robberies, deputies believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All rights reserved.