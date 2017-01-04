CSU drops sixth straight game, falling at Campbell

Sophomore Chris Clemons scored a career-high 37 points and helped rally Campbell in the second half to a 92-82 win over Charleston Southern in a Big South Conference matchup on Wednesday night.
Clemons was 13 of 24 from the field and 8 of 9 from the line for the Camels (9-6, 2-1). Shane Whitfield added 17 points and Mogga Lado and Marcus Burk had 11 apiece.
Burk and Clemons hit back-to-back 3-pointers in an 11-3 surge midway through the second half and Clemons capped it with another 3 to put the Camels up 59-50 with 10:09 to play. Clemons scored 11 points in the final four minutes to help keep Campbell on top.
The Camels got off to a slow start, dropping behind 29-18 with 6:07 to go in the first and they trailed 36-35 at the break.
Jamal Thomas scored 19 points for the Buccaneers (4-10, 0-3) who have lost six straight.
