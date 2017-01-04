S.C. State drops road game at Coppin State

Chas Brown scored 19 points and Coppin State got its first win against a Division I team, opening Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference play with a 75-59 win over South Carolina State on Wednesday night.



Josh Treadwell added 14 points off the bench and Tre' Thomas, Dejuan Clayton and Terry Harris Jr. added 12 points apiece for the Eagles (2-14).



Coppin State got off to a hot start, leading 17-4 three minutes in and Clayton hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer to make it 38-24. Greg Mortimer's jumper at 10:53 of the second half cut the deficit to eight but Treadwell answered with a 3-point play. James Richardson made it a nine-point game at 5:50 but Thomas answered that with a 3 and the lead remained in double figures.



Mortimer and Richardson had 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs (3-11) and Eric Eaves had 13.



Coppin State shot 57 percent from the field while the Bulldogs were at 40 percent and outscored by nine at the foul line.