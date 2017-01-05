New Miss Summerville to be crowned Saturday

This Saturday a new Miss Summerville and Miss Summerville Teen will be crowned. The two young ladies will represent the town at the 2017 Miss South Carolina Pageant this summer in Columbia.

The Miss and Teen South Carolina pageants are a preliminary to the Miss America and Miss America’s Outstanding Teen pageants.

The pageant is open to ladies who live in the Summerville-area between the ages of 13 and 24. Each contestant will compete in five areas of competition including private interview, lifestyle and fitness, evening wear, talent, and on-stage question before a panel of judges including Live 5's very own Ann McGill.

The pageant will be held at 6 p.m. inside Freedom Hall at Pinewood Preparatory School. That's located at 1114 Orangeburg Road in Summerville. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for students, children under 5 are free.

Miss Summerville has been a local tradition since 1986.

