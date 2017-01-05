Babysitter charged in infant's 2014 death

An infant's babysitter has been indicted on a charge of homicide by child abuse in her 2014 death.

Payton Williams, 17 months old, arrived at the MUSC emergency room in April of that year with "abusive head trauma," bleeding of the brain and other injuries to the head and spine, according to court documents.

The girl's father was initially charged, but investigators realized he couldn't have committed the crime last month, more than two years later.

According to the South Carolina Attorney General's Office, Clara Jean Ellis of Charleston, 56, was indicted on Dec. 13, 2016 in the incident, an offense punishable by no less than 20 years in prison. The woman was the child's babysitter, investigators say.

In 2014, investigators said the infant's body was slammed on a kitchen floor.

Copyright 2017 WCSC. All Rights Reserved.