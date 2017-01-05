Warming shelters announce plans for cold weekend

With below freezing temperatures forecast, warming shelters have begun announcing plans to open their doors.

CHARLESTON COUNTY

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office will open their work camp as a warming center Friday. It will open at 4 p.m. it is located at 3841 Leeds Avenue in North Charleston

A shelter will also open at Aldersgate United Methodist church in North Charleston. It will be open 7 am to 7 p.m. Saturday through Monday. Hot meals, hot showers and beds will be provided at the church on Remount Road.

The Hibben UMC Emergency Cold Shelter will be open this Saturday, Sunday and Monday, according to a statement. The shelter is located at 690 Coleman Blvd. in Mount Pleasant.

Guests will be offered a safe, warm place to sleep overnight in addition to an evening meal and breakfast. Showers are available along with towels, soap and shampoo.

Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and guests must leave by 7 a.m. the next morning, they say. No guests will be accepted after 11 p.m. unless brought by the Mount Pleasant Police, other agencies, or due to special circumstances and advance arrangements have been made.

A Hibben bus will pick up guests in Downtown Charleston starting at 6:55 p.m. at Huger Street across from Taco Boy. It will then proceed to the Main Library on Calhoun Street, Marion Square at King Street, and then the Museum on Meeting Street before returning to Hibben UMC about 8 p.m. Guests will be returned to the Downtown area the next morning.

DORCHESTER COUNTY

Ridge Baptist Church, 2168 Ridge Church Rd. will open their doors Saturday through Monday, 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. Dinner and breakfast will be served.

BERKELEY COUNTY

Berkeley County officials have announced warming centers in the county will open beginning Saturday night.

Fresh Anointing Ministries, at 551 Myers Road in Summerville, will serve as a warming center on Saturday and Sunday nights. Goose Creek United Methodist Church, at 142 Red Bank Road, will serve as a warming center on Monday night.

Both warming center locations will be open from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. and provide hot meals for dinner, beds for the evening, and breakfast in the morning, county spokesman Michael Mulé said.

Anyone with questions about the Berkeley County shelter should call the Berkeley County Emergency Preparedness Department at 843-719-4166.

BEAUFORT COUNTY

A warming shelter will open at Sea Island Presbyterian church, 81 Lady's Island Drive, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday, Sunday and Monday nights.

Meals will be provided each evening and morning, the County Council in Beaufort says. Snacks and water will also be available.

Residents needing transportation to the shelter should call Non-Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

