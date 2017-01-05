Police release photo in fatal Crosstown hit and run

Dwyane Stanley was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on Dec. 21, police say. (Source: Facebook)

Charleston Police released a photo Thursday of the vehicle believed to have been involved in a deadly December hit-and-run on the Crosstown.

The incident occurred on Dec. 19 at approximately 7:27 p.m. when a pedestrian attempting to cross the Crosstown Expressway at the Coming Street intersection was fatally struck by a vehicle, Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said. Police say the vehicle did not stop to render aid or provide any information, continuing north toward I-26.

The victim, later identified as 57-year-old Dwayne Stanley of North Charleston, died at MUSC, the Charleston County Coroner's Office said.

Investigators are looking for a burgundy-colored full-sized sedan believed to have damage to its front end that would include a missing headlight or fog light, Francis said.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or the driver should contact Sgt. Matt Wojslawowicz or Investigator Heather Marcell at 843-965-4084 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.

