Investigators release suspect pictures in Dollar General store robberies

Investigators have released surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for two Dollar General store robberies in the Lowcountry on Wednesday.

The Charleston County Sheriff's Office says the the first robbery happened at 7:56 p.m. at the location in Red Top at 3886 Savannah Hwy.

According to CCSO officials, a black male is seen entering the store brandishing a black handgun wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white gloves.

"The second suspect is believed to standing on the outside of the store acting as a lookout," CCSO officials said.

The second robbery happened at 9:34 p.m. at the store on 6143 Savannah Highway.

A sheriff's office report states two black males are seen entering the store with one armed with a silver and black handgun while wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, white gloves, and a face mask.

"The other is brandishing a black handgun while wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, black pants, mask and gloves," authorities said.

In both cases, the suspects fled the scene with an undetermined amount of cash. Based on the circumstances surrounding both robberies, deputies believe the incidents are connected.

Anyone with information on these incidents is asked to call Crimestoppers at 843-554-1111 or Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch at 843-743-7200.

