Police: Man shot in face during robbery in Kingstree

Police are investigating a robbery that ended in a shooting at a barber shop in Kingstree.

The incident happened at approximately 12:30 p.m. Monday at Mishoe's Barber Shop on North Longstreet Street, according to Kingstree Police Chief James Barr.

The victim was robbed and shot in the face, Barr said.

Police do not have a description of the robber or any leads in the case and are asking for the public's help.

"We are checking all corners, every bit of information we get," Barr said.

The South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division is assisting Kingstree Police in the investigation.

The victim was transported to an area hospital but there is no immediate word on his condition.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Kingstree Police at 843-355-5435.

