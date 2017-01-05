Midlands man facing kidnapping, sexual assault charges of Georgetown Co. teen

A 19-year-old Midlands man was arrested on charges he sexually assaulted a 15-year-old girl.

James E. Klinger, of Irmo, is charged with one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor and one count of kidnapping, according to Georgetown County Sheriff's Lt. Christopher Geno.

Klinger was arrested Wednesday, he said.

Deputies responded on Nov. 22 to a report of a sexual assault that had occurred in Murrells Inlet, he said. The victim, a 15-year-old girl, told deputies the man had sexually assaulted her "several times" during the month of September, Geno said.

Klinger was transferred from Lexington County authorities and was being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center.

