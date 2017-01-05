Walterboro police searching for missing man

The Walterboro Police Department is searching for a missing 36-year-old man.

According to police, Kendrick Douglas Bright of Walterboro was reported missing by his wife on Tuesday.

Bright’s wife told authorities that her husband left their home Friday, Dec. 30, 2016 for work and never returned home.

A report states he was last seen driving a 2002 4-door black Honda Accord with SC Tag FHW270.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Kendrick Bright is asked to contact the Walterboro Police Department at 843-549-1811.

