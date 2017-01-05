Police: Man wanted for 20 years in fatal Harleyville stabbing arrested in Miami

A man wanted in connection with a fatal 1996 stabbing of his ex-wife in Harleyville has been captured.

Nehemiah Wells, also known as Numan Abdullah, 66, was stopped by Miami-Dade deputies at about 8 p.m. on New Year's Day and charged with carrying a concealed firearm and having in his possession a stolen or fictitious driver’s license, according to Harleyville Police Chief Beverly Boyd.

When Abdullah's information was entered into NCIC, it was determined he was wanted by the FBI and U.S. Marshals in connection with the stabbing in Harleyville.

Harleyville Police responded to the Winfield Apartments on March 9, 1996, in connection with the stabbing of a 37-year-old woman who was later identified as Myra Hicks, Wells' ex-wife, Boyd said.

The victim had been stabbed eighteen times and died as as a result of the stab wounds, Boyd said.

Boyd, who said she has actively been working the case since she took office as police chief in June 2014, says she has the original arrest warrant from 1996 and it will be served on Wells as soon as he returns to Dorchester County.

